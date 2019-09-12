Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,433 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 13,841,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,504,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

