Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,719 Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.51% of ASV worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ASV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in ASV during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in ASV during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ASV during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566. ASV Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 5.77.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). ASV had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASV Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV).

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.