Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,188 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up about 1.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Miller Industries worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $257,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,954.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,820 shares of company stock worth $1,031,245. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MLR traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.35 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.