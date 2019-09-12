Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Twin Disc worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 101,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twin Disc by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

TWIN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 1,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWIN. ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Twin Disc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

