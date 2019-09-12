Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $702,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

