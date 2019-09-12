Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICCC shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. ImmuCell Co. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.