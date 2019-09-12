Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Ceragon Networks worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 693,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 15.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 351,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 177.6% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 11,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,402. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

