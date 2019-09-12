Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.29. 52,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,444. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

