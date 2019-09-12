PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,084. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.