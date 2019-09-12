Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PPIH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

