PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

