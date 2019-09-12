Penta Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $121,106.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,354,321 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

