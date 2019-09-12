Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WRLS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Pensare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pensare Acquisition stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,655 shares during the quarter. Pensare Acquisition makes up 2.3% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 9.12% of Pensare Acquisition worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

