Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of PEI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

