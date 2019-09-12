PENG Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. During the last week, PENG has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $190,674.00 and $59.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,084,102,871 coins and its circulating supply is 7,130,822,535 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

