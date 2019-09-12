Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $57,820.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 1,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 142,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

