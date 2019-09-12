PAWS Fund Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $44,909.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

