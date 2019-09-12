PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 3%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, 3,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on PAVmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 206.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

