PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 3%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, 3,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on PAVmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
