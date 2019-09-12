Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,496 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 133.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,417,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 810,625 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 649,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 606,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 146,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

