Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Down 0.3%

Parkland Fuel Corp (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKIUF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.