Parkgene Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,978.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $560,377.00 and $3,978.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00201113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01144075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

