Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.55.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

PH traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $9,550,382. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

