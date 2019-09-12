Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 22,703 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SYSCO worth $163,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,182. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

