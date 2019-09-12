Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 137,574 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,574 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $196,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $96,213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.39. 1,463,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

