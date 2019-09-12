Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 50,031 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.87% of Kroger worth $150,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of KR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,217. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.