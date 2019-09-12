Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 16,781 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Ameriprise Financial worth $109,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.38. 933,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

