Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $169.36 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 339,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

ZTS stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.37. 172,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,362. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $672,244.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,222.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $4,310,371. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

