Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $158.59 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $158,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,238 shares of company stock valued at $24,956,214. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 789,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

