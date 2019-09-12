Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $140.16 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.05. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

