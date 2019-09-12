Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $128.96 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,789 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $128,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,186,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,932,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after acquiring an additional 377,195 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $83.78. 2,408,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,950. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $107.49. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

