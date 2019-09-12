Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Cummins worth $119,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.