Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $212,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,986,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $105,018,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.22. The company had a trading volume of 557,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $391,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,252. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

