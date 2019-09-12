Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,983 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Motorola Solutions worth $143,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

MSI traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $166.14. 1,615,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,687. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

