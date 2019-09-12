Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $1.44 million and $146.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00201354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.01143103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.