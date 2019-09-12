Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of PANL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

