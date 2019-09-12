Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 479,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,045 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,747 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

