Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12,976.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $537.70 million, a P/E ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $19.00 target price on Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

