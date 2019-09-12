Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHBI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 151,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

