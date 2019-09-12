Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,667 Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Container Store Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 380,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Container Store Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

