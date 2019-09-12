Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,910 Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHI. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 108.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PLDT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 131.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

NYSE PHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. PLDT Inc has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHI. Nomura raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CLSA cut PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.