Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

“We are initiating coverage of PANW with a Neutral rating. We believe PANW is a transition story. The fundamental question among many investors is whether the company can successfully transition from its perimeter-based firewall roots to be relevant in today’s cloud-first world where the security perimeter is not clearly defined. In our view, the company has a compelling product vision and is well on its way of becoming the vendor with most comprehensive security solutions to address not just the cloud and not just the on-premise environments but a highly complex hybrid one, which is the real solution every large organization is looking for. To that end, the company already offers robust endpoint security and cloud security, including a cloud version of its firewall (NGFW) capabilities.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.23.

NYSE PANW traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.17. 685,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,444. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 330.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,484,702.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,220 shares of company stock worth $25,827,116. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

