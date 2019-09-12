Pagerduty (PD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2019 – Pagerduty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

9/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Pagerduty was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “top pick” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/16/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Pagerduty was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Pagerduty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 45,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,154. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54.

Get Pagerduty Inc alerts:

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.