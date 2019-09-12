Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.86 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 10,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,260. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

