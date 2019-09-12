Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,263,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ALLETE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,546. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

