Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,961 shares of company stock worth $13,444,235. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.