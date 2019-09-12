Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 17,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.