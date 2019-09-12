Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingevity by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.61.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

