Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $7,061,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.