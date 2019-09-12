Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 48.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. 4,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

