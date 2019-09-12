Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,587 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $179,747,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $133,991,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,092,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.